No, that's not Dr Singh. Guess who it is!

April 05, 2018 15:56 IST

Anupam Kher -- who was nominated for his first BAFTA -- has shared photographs from his new film.

Anupam -- who is often a cheerleader for the Narendra D Modi government -- plays Dr Manmohan Singh no less in The Accidental Prime Minister, which releases this December.

'Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India's Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte; produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru's book with the same title,' Anupam tweeted with the pix.

Dr Baru was Dr Singh's media advisor during his first term in office (2004 to 2008) and his best-seller The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh, is an account of what he observed from close quarters as one of the then PM's closest advisors.

Dr Baru will be played by Akshaye Khanna.

You can read Dr Baru's interview with Rediff.com here.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Twitter, Komal Nahta/ Twitter