Swara Bhaskar: Had no idea my open letter would create such mayhem

January 31, 2018 15:35 IST

'I put forward a few legitimate questions.'

'I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with ‘V’.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram

After facing the wrath of the trolls on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, for her controversial open letter to Sanjay Leela Bansali, Swara Bhaskar admitted she did not "expect so much chaos”.

While asked about her open letter at an event she was attending, the actress said, “Everybody has the right to express their opinion. I stated my views in a very polite manner and had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with ‘V’.

"If people don’t agree with me, it’s alright as India is democratic country," she added. "I had no idea that this would create such mayhem and that people who are not connected to the film in any way will get upset.”

Bhaskar had written a thought-provoking open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching Padmaavat.

A part her letter read, 'You may be wondering why the hell I am going on and on thus about vaginas. Because Sir, that’s what I felt like at the end of your magnum opus. I felt like a vagina. I felt reduced to a vagina-only.'

The letter went viral and Swara continues to fight a spirited battle against those heaping abuse on her.

While Bhansali has not responded to the letter, Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the movie, claimed he was yet to read it.

"We have been busy with other things, but I think this isn't the right time. It has been a tough battle for us to be able to bring forth the film to the audience. It feels great to receive support from the entire industry but it feels odd that someone said something on a personal level. That's okay though, as everyone has the right to say what they want. But I haven't read it yet,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat has opened to a decent response at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark within five days of its release.