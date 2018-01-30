Anushka returns to work with Sui Dhaaga

January 30, 2018 12:21 IST

Will Anushka look good with Varun Dhawan?

A little more than a month after her beautiful wedding in Tuscany, Anushka Sharma is back to ork.

The actress posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen trying her hand at embroidery.

She captions it: 'Katran Se Buni Kahaani, Paiband Laga Ke Hai Sunani - Sui Dhaaga.'

In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka transforms herself into a self-reliant woman. She has already done workshops in embroidery to perfect her character.

Anushka will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, which is to be directed by Sharat Katariya (Dum Laga Ke Haisha).

