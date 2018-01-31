Radhika, Katrina, Priyanka: Red carpet rockers!

Last updated on: January 31, 2018 14:09 IST

Who is *your* favourite?

With the awards season comes the pressure of looking the best on the red carpet.

Some celebrities have made us fall in love with their stunning appearances, at the Filmfare awards, the Zee Cine awards, the HT Style awards, the Lux Golden Rose awards and more.

We picked the best dressed celebrities, who made impressive appearances on the red carpet.

If you like them too, please do vote for them!

Radhika Apte looks like a million bucks at the Zee Cine awards.

Two gorgeous ladies in a frame: Pryianka Chopra and Sridevi at the Zee Cine Awards.

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in a red gown at the Lux Awards.

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous at the Zee Cine Awards.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in white at the Filmfare Awards.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pastel pink gown is a winner on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone's sari, hair tied in a bun, and smokey eyes makes an amazing combination at the HT Style Awards.

Ranveer Singh wears the movies, quite literally, at the Filmfare Awards.

Esha Gupta looks absolutely sexy at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

Malaika Arora is getting hotter by the day! That's her at Reebok India's Fit To Fight Awards.

Taapsee Pannu's HOT appearance at the HT Style Awards.

Parineeti Chopra's nude dress with a train made for an amazing outfit choice at the HT Style Awards.

Ayushmann Khurrana makes men's fashion even more interesting at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the best dressed couples at the HT Style Awards.

Neha Dhupia flaunts her flowy yellow gown at the Filmfare Awards.

Killing it in her white thigh-high slit gown, Bhoomi Pednekar makes heads turn at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

When it comes to fashion, the men are experimenting too. Arjun Kapoor posts a picture of himself on Instagram from the Filmfare Awards.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.