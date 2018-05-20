Salman, Jacqueline, Anil promote Race 3

May 20, 2018 16:48 IST

Movie promotions, sport... what the stars were up to.

Bollywood had a working Saturday this time.

With movie promotions so important, the stars work hard to promote their films.

Team Race 3 was busy promoting the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose.

Salman Khan: A portrait in red and black.

Anil Kapoor never runs out of swag.

Bobby Deol flashes that smile, which made women swoon in the '90s.

Daisy Shah goes monochrome.

Saqib Saleem.

Mr Producer: Ramesh Taurani.

John Abraham and Diana Penty promote Parmanu.

Sonu Sood dances with kids at a fitness party.

It was then time for some unusual push ups.

Dino Morea cycles his way to the Roots Premiere League.

Amrita Puri was present.

Adhuna Bhabnani was there too.

Shoojit Sircar arrives for the 16th IFTDA Short Film Awards.

Gauahar Khan won the Best Actress award.

She tells us more about it through on an Insta post: 'A short film that has given me love to last the longest memories of my life!!! #peanutbutter .. thank u #iftda Indian film n tv directors association, for awarding me as #BestActress at the short film awards 2018 ... thank u to the jury who selected my performance as the best from 150 short films that were submitted!!! Thank you #ManuChobe sir for giving me such an amazing script to play ur Priya Mathur.. thank u @playgrounddc for producing such an amazing script !! If u can dream it, you can achieve it!!! With Allahs will!!! #Alhamdulillah .. feeling blessed n humbled ..

Madhur Bhandarkar arrives.

Sunil Pal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar