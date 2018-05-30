rediff.com

Ekta Kapoor's gang watches Veere Di Wedding

Ekta Kapoor's gang watches Veere Di Wedding

May 30, 2018 16:09 IST

There was Mandira and Krystle and Shabbir and Urvashi and Neelam and...

A special screening of Veere Di Wedding was held on Wednesday night.

VDW Co-producer Ekta Kapoor with a number of television actors attended the screening.

They were spotted wearing '#IAmNotAChickFlick' tees.

Mandira Bedi has worked with Ekta in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

 

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her role as Komolika in Ekta's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 

Neelam Kothari Soni.

 

Anita Hassanandani, Ekta's close friend, with hubby Rohit Reddy and Madhurima Tuli.

 

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Patel are expecting their first child.

 

Shabbir Ahluwalia has been a part of Kahiin to Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahi To Milenge, Kasamh Se and more.

 

Krystle D'Souza starred in Ekta's Brahmarakshas.

 

Karan Tacker.

 

Harleen Sethi.

 

Vikas Gupta with Sarah Anjuli.

 

Gaurav Gera.

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Ekta Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ankita Bhargava Patel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Neelam Kothari Soni
 

