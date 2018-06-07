Soha-Kunal attend Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's dinner party

June 07, 2018 15:18 IST

It's party night for these film folk!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi kept their post-wedding party as private as their wedding.

The newlyweds invited close friends for dinner at their home in Mumbai, and we tell you who turned up.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often socialise with Neha.

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha.

Karan Johar, Neha's closest buddy, who set up the Bedi-Dhupia match.

Arunoday Singh smiles for the cameras.

Yuvraj Singh joins Angad Bedi and friends for a picture.

Atul Kasbekar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar