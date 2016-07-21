rediff.com

9 Life Lessons From Rajinikanth

Last updated on: October 07, 2016 14:05 IST

Learn the art of swag from the Superstar.

The very epitome of cool, the definition of larger than life, a generator of mass hysteria, he is, mind it, the only one of his kind.

Words can't describe the super duper stardom of megastar Rajinikanth.

Obviously there's a lot one can learn from the Superstar on the art of swag.

Here's what we gathered.

Rajinikanth

Flash your confidence and visiting card like an ace. In Rajnikanth's book, it's simply calling a spade a spade, a superstar a superstar.

Rajinikanth

To hell with ergonomics, THAT is what a correct sitting posture looks like.

Rajinikanth

Sport leather like a Boss. Gloves, et al. Chennai heat doesn't touch superstars.

Rajinikanth

 

Wear your attitude so well, even a fake sword and garish costume begins to look epic.

Rajinikanth

Sunday is Daru Day. Rajini said so himself.

Rajinikanth

Smoking is injurious to health but if you follow the Muthu hero's trademark cigarette trick, it's entertainment, entertainment and entertainment.

Rajinikanth

An elaborate beauty regime goes a long way.

Rajinikanth

Use your hair and beard to make a statement as well.

Rajinikanth

Wear your sunglasses like a celebrity.

Rajinikanth

Follow the Superstar. After all, he IS god.

