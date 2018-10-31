Shreyas' girl trouble with Manasi and Shefali

October 31, 2018 14:49 IST

Are you ready for Baby Come Naa?

A day before AltBalaji's Baby Come Naa starts streaming, the Web series was screened for its cast and their friends.

Starring Shreyas Talpade, Chunkey Pandey, Shefali Zariwala, Manasi Scott and Kiku Sharda, the sex comedy has been directed by Farhad Samji.

Baby Come Naa is an adaptation of Paritosh Painter's English-Hindi bilingual play Double Trouble, where Shreyas's character juggles between the two women in his life.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.