Rekha, Varun watch Padmaavat with Ranveer, Deepika

January 27, 2018 08:22 IST

It's screenings galore for Padmaavat!

Now that Padmaavat has released, its makers want to make sure *everyone* in Bollywood watches it.

After the cast, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, and their families watched the film on Tuesday, January 23, a couple more screenings were held for friends.

Yet another screening was held at the Yash Raj Studios, and quite a few celebrities attended.

Rekha.

Deepika Padukone is touched with the response her film has received.

Ranveer Singh.

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.

Varun Dhawan.

His parents, Director David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan.

Kajol.

Yami Gautam.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Sridevi.

Followed by hubby Boney Kapoor.

Richa Chadha.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty.

Hema Malini.

Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur Sanon.

Kiara Advani will soon be seen in her second Telugu film with Ram Charan.

Rajkumar Hirani with son Vir.

Gayatri Oberoi and husband real estate tycoon Vikas Oberoi.

Rohit Shetty.

Vicky Kaushal's Netflix film Love Per Square Foot will premiere on February 14.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Imtiaz Ali.

Director Nitesh Tiwari with wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who won Filmfare for Best Director for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Aanand L Rai with his wife.

Ashutosh Gowariker apparently plans to sign Sara Ali Khan for his historical which also features Arjun Kapoor.

Anisha Victor was seen in the horror film The House Next Door.

Anu Malik and wife Anju.

Their daughters Ada and Anmol.

Asha Parekh.

Waheeda Rehman.

Sooraj Pancholi.

His parents, Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Sameer Soni and wife Neelam.

Simi Garewal, who tried to resolve the controversy with the Rajput royalty.

Vikramaditya Motwane.

Ramesh Sippy and wife Kiran Juneja.

Singer Ila Arun.

Rajkumar Santoshi and wife Manila.

Luv Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha.

Screenplay writer-lyricist Niranjan Iyengar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar