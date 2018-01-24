rediff.com

Ranveer, Deepika, Shahid watch Padmaavat

January 24, 2018 13:02 IST

The epic releases this Thursday!

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a special screening of his magnum opus, Padmaavat in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 23.

In attendance were his lead cast -- Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, along with their families and friends.

 

Looks like all's well between the lovebirds. Deepveer, as they are fondly called, walked in hand-in-hand.

 

Shahid, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, with wife Mira Rajput.

 

Those awesome actors: Pankaj Kapur, Shahid's dad, with wife Supriya Pathak. Their kids, Sanah -- who made her Bollywood debut in Shaandaar -- and Sasha came too.

 

Ishaan Khatter -- Shahid's half brother who makes his Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar produced Dhadak -- with their mom, Kathak dancer Neelima Azeem.

 

Mr B.

 

Followed by his mum Leela Bhansali.

 

And his sis Bela Sehgal.

 

The Mohan sisters: Neeti, Mukti, Shakti.

 

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the movie's co-producers.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

