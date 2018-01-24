Ranveer, Deepika, Shahid watch Padmaavat

The epic releases this Thursday!
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a special screening of his magnum opus, Padmaavat in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 23.
In attendance were his lead cast -- Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, along with their families and friends.
Looks like all's well between the lovebirds. Deepveer, as they are fondly called, walked in hand-in-hand.
Shahid, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, with wife Mira Rajput.
Those awesome actors: Pankaj Kapur, Shahid's dad, with wife Supriya Pathak. Their kids, Sanah -- who made her Bollywood debut in Shaandaar -- and Sasha came too.
Ishaan Khatter -- Shahid's half brother who makes his Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar produced Dhadak -- with their mom, Kathak dancer Neelima Azeem.
Mr B.
Followed by his mum Leela Bhansali.
And his sis Bela Sehgal.
The Mohan sisters: Neeti, Mukti, Shakti.
Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the movie's co-producers.
