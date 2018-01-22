rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranbir, Sonam celebrate the #DuttBiopic wrap

Ranbir, Sonam celebrate the #DuttBiopic wrap

January 22, 2018 16:41 IST

And #DuttsTheWay the film is wrapped up!

Rajkumar Hirani has wrapped up the shoot of his much awaited biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

The film, which releases on June 29, is yet to get a title.

The director shared a picture of himself with his lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

 

'It's a wrap. Dutt Biopic shoot done,' tweets Hirani.

  

They share their duties -- Ranbir takes a selfie and Sonam posts it on Instagram.

 

Cinematographer Ravi Varman joins in.

 

Guys, it's time to pout.

 

Clearly, the crew won't fall short of cake.

 

Popping the champagne.

 

Looking at Ranbir wolfing down the cake, Sonam wonders about the actor's diet plan.

 

Ranbir obviously doesn't care.

 

He generously offers Sonam a bite. 'Do you want some?' 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram and Rajkumar Hirani/Twitter

Rediff Movies
Tags: Sonam, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ravi Varman, Dutt Biopic
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use