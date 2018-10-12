Will FryDay revive Govinda's career?

October 12, 2018 16:47 IST

Good to see Govinda in form!

FryDay may be a small budget movie, but our reviewer felt Govinda has put life in the film with his brilliant comic timing.

The cast watched FryDay on Thursday, October 11, night.

Govinda with wife Sunita.

Digangana Suryavanshi plays Bindu in FryDay.

Varun Sharma has a key role in FryDay.

Natasa Stankovic who has an 'item' song in the film.

Debina Bonnerjee with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Maneish Paul, who danced with Govinda on Indian Idol two weeks ago.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar