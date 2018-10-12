Ayushmann, Sanya at Neena Gupta's baby shower :))

Last updated on: October 12, 2018 15:35 IST

It's Badhai Ho time in Bollywood!

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

It was an unusual promotion for Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhai Ho when the producers invited the media to a godh bharai -- baby shower -- ceremony.

But then, the film sees Neena Gupta -- playing a woman in her early fifties -- expecting some 'good news' :)

Amit Sharma's Badhai Ho revolves around two couples -- Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra and his parents, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao -- and the shock and reactions when the older couple conceives a baby.

Scenes from the baby shower:

Don't Ayushmann and Sanya look good together?

What's a godh bharai without song and dance?

Sanya adds to the fun by declaring she's a better singer than Ayushmann and sings to prove it!

"This is my cleanest film because it's not on sperm donation or erectile dysfunction. Aap ko bachcho ko batana nahin padega ki kya ho raha hai," quips Ayushmann, referring to his films, Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Why is Neena embarrassed? Watch this video to know..

When you're pregnant, the one thing you get a lot of is advice!

Neena reveals a piece of advice she received when she was pregnant with Masaba, her only child and one of India's leading designers.

She was told to eat rasgullas so that the baby would look like the Murphy Radio baby!

(Millennials, please note: The Murphy Radio baby was the brand ambassador for the Murphy brand of radios sold in India in the 1960s; the child who played the baby is now married to Mandakini, the star of Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili.)

The event saw a lot of games as the producers had invited several pregnant women.

Director Amit Sharma, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann, Sanya and Producer Preeti Shahani.

Preeti recounts how Badhai Ho's journey began.

Badhai Ho releases on October 19.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar