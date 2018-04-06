PIX: Taimur, Alia, Ranbir's day out

April 06, 2018 15:57 IST

From family dinners to gymming, it's all in a day's work for film folk.

Bollywood celebrities do all the regular things that we regular folk do -- including buying fruit from roadside vendors.

Here's looking at how the day unfolded for some of these celebs in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar buys guavas from a roadside cart.

Saif and Kareena's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan visits Amrita Arora's home.

Taimur enjoys some time at the pool with a friend and his nanny.

Alia Bhatt visits the gym.

Pepsi brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor declares he is a big foodie (hope his diet-conscious mummy isn't listening) at a promotional event.

Cousin Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, steps out for dinner with her rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal.

Kunal Kapoor, Karisma's uncle, joins them.

Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor's son, joins in as well.

Riteish Deshmukh steps out.

Mithila Palkar will make her Bollywood in Karwaan, co-starring Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.

Harshwardhan Kapoor goes for a meal and attracts a lot of attention.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar enjoys the spotlight.

Mandira Bedi, Hiten Tejwani launched Cinema Premiere League, where movie buffs will be treated to an interesting line-up of movies during the IPL month on Zee Cinema.

Anita Hassanandani puts her best foot forward.

The Cinema Premiere League will have five 'teams'.

Saumya Tandon presents the Comedy Challengers, which will feature films like Fukrey Returns, Housefull, Golmaal, Dhamaal and Phir Hera Pheri.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar