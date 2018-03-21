PIX: Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao at an awards show

March 21, 2018 14:25 IST

The first edition of the News18 REEL movie awards were held the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai, on March 20.

The awards show honoured independent Hindi cinema and its artistes, and was hosted by Cyrus Broacha.

The well-reviewed movie Mukti Bhavan bagged the Best Film award.

Richa Chadha, who has been a part of Indie cinema, was a part of a panel discussion at the awards show.

Dia Mirza.

Sonali Kulkarni.

Meher Viz won the Best Supporting Actress for Secret Superstar.

Tillotama Shome.

Seema Pahwa was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Ratna Pathak Shah won the Best Actress award for her film Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The Best Actor award went to Irrfan Khan for his work in Hindi Medium.

Shrishti Behl.

Sanghmitra Hitaishi.

Kubra Sait.

Boman Irani.

Amit Sadh.

Amit Masurkar won the Best Director award for Newton.

Rajkummar Rao won the Breakthrough Actor award for his amazing work in 2017 and 2018. In these two years, he starred in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Trapped.

Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for Newton.

Nikhil Advani was among the jury, along with Sudhir Mishra, Sujoy Ghosh and Farah Khan.

Gulshan Devaiah.

Satyajeet Dubey.

Rajat Kapoor.

Anish John won the Best Sound award for Trapped.

Jim Sarbh.

Sudhir Mishra, Saurabh Shukla and Rahul Bhatt.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar