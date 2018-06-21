rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » What were Lolo and Bebo doing in London?

What were Lolo and Bebo doing in London?

June 21, 2018 16:22 IST

Guess who's enjoying the English summer?

The Kapoors enjoyed a family luncheon in London, and Karisma made sure to post pictures on Instagram.

Soon after Veere Di Wedding released, Kareena and Sonam Kapoor flew to the UK.

While Karisma posted pix of the big lunch, we missed seeing little Taimur.

 

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor show off some 'sister swag.'

 

Meet the Kapoors: Karisma, her uncle Kunal Kapoor, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, parents Babita, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma's children Samiera and Kiaan.

 

Karisma and Kareena go shopping with the other Kapoor sisters, Sonam and Rhea.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Karisma, Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use