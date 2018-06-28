PIX: Masaan's Shweta Tripathi's pre-wedding bash

June 28, 2018 15:30 IST

Look who makes up the the guest list.

After her mehendi ceremony, Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi and her rapper fiancee Chaitanya Sharma hosted a pre-wedding bash in Mumbai for their friends from the industry.

While she looked radiant in a pink gown, Chaitanya wore a bandhgala.

The wedding will be held on June 29 in Goa.

Shweta and Chaitanya.

Having some fun!

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Do you like Kiran Rao's new salt and pepper look?

Sapna Pabbi.

Rasika Dugal.

Shikha Talsania.

Sumeet Vyas with a friend.

Masaan Director Neeraj Ghaywan.

Masaan Producer Guneet Monga.

Mantra.

Vivaan Shah.

Anand Tiwari with Angira Dhar.

Singer Jasleen Royal.

Deepika Amin.

Puneet Issar with wife Deepali.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar