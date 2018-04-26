PIX: Mallika watches Daas Dev with Richa, Aditi

April 26, 2018 16:22 IST

It's movie night for these stars.

Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev, starring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari, was premiered at the PVR theatre in Andheri, north west Mumbai, and film folk made sure to catch it.

We haven't seen Mallika Sherawat at a movie event in Mumbai in a long time!

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Chandni in the film.

Huma Qureshi.

Richa Chadha plays Paro.

Neetu Chandra.

Dalip Tahil.

Bejoy Nambiar.

Rahul Bhat plays the title character.

Arjan Bajwa.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Vivaan Shah.

Fukrey actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Daas Dev Director Sudhir Mishra with his old buddy Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Remember both of them from the final scenes of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Sudhir with Imtiaz Ali.

Sudhir,Aditi, Richa.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar