PIX: Malaika, Karisma, Karan party with Sonam-Anand

June 03, 2018 13:42 IST

Yet another wedding party for Sonam and Anand!

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla threw a bash for newly-weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai.

Many members of the Kapoor family were there as well.

 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

 

Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor.

 

Mother Sunita Kapoor.

 

Sister Rhea Kapoor.

 

Brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, whose film Bhavesh Joshi got mixed reviews.

 

Chacha Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep.

 

Best buddy Kunal Rawal with cousin Mohit Marwah.

 

Karan Johar poses with Sonam.

 

Malaika Arora looks glamorous.

 

Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora and Arpita Khan.

 

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Shikha Talsania worked with Sonam in Veere Di Wedding, which released last Friday.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez, who launched her restaurant on last Friday was there as well.

 

Masaba Gupta.

 

Yash Birla.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

