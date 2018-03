PIX: Kritika, Sharman, Anu, Shaan watch Hichki

March 22, 2018 14:15 IST

Actors cheer Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki.

After Rani Mukerji invited Madhuri Dixit for a special screening of Hichki, it was Director Siddharth P Malhotra's turn to host a screening for his friends.

Siddharth has directed television serials like Ek Hasina Thi and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

His dad Prem Kishen produced serials like Best Friends Forever?, Beyhadh, Bepannaah.

Sid also directed We Are Family starring Kajol and Kareena Kapoor. Sid's granddad Prem Nath and Kareena's grandmum Krishna Raj Kapoor are brother and sister.

Kritika Kamra.

Sharman Joshi and sister Manasi Joshi Roy drive in to support Siddharth.

Uma Chopra, Sharman's mum-in-law, is Prem Nath's other sister. Sharman's pa-in-law is, of course, Prem Chopra.

Rohit Roy.

Telly couple Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali.

Riddhi Dogra with husband Raqesh Vashisth.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Deepshika Deshmukh, Jackky's sister.

Vatsal Seth and Ankur Bhatia.

Anu Malik.

Shaan.

Sunil Lulla.

Nishika Lulla.

Mukesh Chhabra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar