March 23, 2018 14:35 IST

The show must go on, for Janhvi Kapoor.

A month after her mother Sridevi passed into the ages, Janhvi Kapoor is back on the sets of her debut film, Dhadak.

The young actress was seen shooting in the busy New Market area of Kolkata on Friday morning.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan, and co-stars Ishaan Khatter.

It is the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, and is produced by Karan Johar.

Scenes from the shoot:

Photographs: PTI