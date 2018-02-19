Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter go on a movie date!

Last updated on: February 19, 2018 16:09 IST

Just what do actors *do* the whole day?

What was Bollywood up to over the weekend?

We spotted some stars in Mumbai going about their daily lives and bring you the pictures.

Dhadak co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor stepped out for a film and got clicked.

Ishaan is obviously great company because Sridevi's little girl just couldn't stopped laughing!

Madhuri Dixit enjoys a meal with her family at Yauatcha, a fine dining restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex, in suburban Mumbai.

Here, she can be seen with husband Sriram Nene and their son Raayan.

Guess who else was dining at the same restaurant?

The Devgns! Kajol, son Yug and mum-in-law Veena walk out.

Ajay Devgn follows with daughter Nysa.

Esha Gupta gets clicked outside a salon in Juhu, in north west Mumbai.

It was movie night for Sonali Bendre, her husband Goldie Behl and their son Ranveer!

They get clicked at a theatre in Juhu.

Kartik Aaryan, who has a film coming up for release -- Sonu Ki Titu Ke Sweety -- gets clicked at the same venue.

So was Aditya Roy Kapur.

Bobby Deol went out for dinner at the scenic restaurant, Estella.

There are no gym holidays for Arjun Kapoor! He gets clicked outside Body Sculptor.

Ekta Kapoor is deeply religious, and recently visited the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Here, she gets clicked at the ISKCON temple in Juhu.

Salim Khan gets clicked at Sunny Deol's recording studio, Sunny Super Sound.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar