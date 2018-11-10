Deepika, Ranveer leave for their wedding

Last updated on: November 10, 2018 13:29 IST

Have a wonderful wedding, Dipi and Rannu!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport early on Saturday morning on the way to their wedding.

Though the shaadi location has not been made public yet, it is been hinted that the rituals will take place at a tastefuly decorated mandap in Lake Como, Italy, on Wednesday, November 14, and Thursday, December 15.

Deepika's parents Ujwala and Prakash Padukone, Ranveer's parents Anu and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, the stars's sisters Anisha Padukone and Ritika Bhavnani, close relatives and friends of the couple will be the only guests at the wedding.

Other movie folk have been invited to the December 1 reception at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Vakola, north west Mumbai.

Twinning in white, ANI reports, the couple looked elated as they greeted fans and the media with smiles.

Deepika looked stunning as she arrived at the airport donning a white oversized sweater and paired it with a side-slit skirt of the same colour.

Ranveer, who arrived after his lady love, acknowledged the media and fans, but refrained from answering any questions about the destination of the wedding.