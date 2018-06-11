PIX: Guess who Salman brought to an iftar party?

Last updated on: June 11, 2018 15:06 IST

Houseful event at this weekend ritual...

Bollywood celebs graced Congress politician Baba Siddique's annual iftar party on Sunday, June 10.

Salman Khan was the star as he arrived with a retinue of family and friends.

Jacqueline Fernandez glams up for the night.

We've seen Katrina Kaif on better fashion days.

Iulia Vantur looks lovely in traditional clothes.

Daisy Shah.

Salman Khan with the hosts of the evening, Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique.

Sohail Khan.

Arbaaz Khan escorts his dad Salim Khan.

Surveen Chawla.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Mouni Roy.

Another ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan.

Shilpa Shetty, who turned 42 two days earlier, on June 8.

Huma Qureshi, the toast of the weekend, thanks to Kaala with Rajinikanth.

Bobby Deol in Race 3 mode.

Shatrughan Sinha.

Manish Malhotra.

Dino Morea.

Vivaan Shah.

Suniel Shetty.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Chunky Pandey.

Maniesh Paul.

Race 3 Director Remo D'Souza.

Riteish Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor get into the mood.

Saqib Saleem with his Race 3 Producer Ramesh Taurani.

Sanjay Khan with his son Zayed.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar