The man behind Tiger's new look

March 28, 2018 12:26 IST

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff wears his hair short in Baaghi 2.

So what's the secret behind Tiger Shroff's new look in Baaghi 2?

An amazing hairstyle, courtesy his personal hairstylist Amit Yashwant.

Amit is a part of Tiger's team, and is always on the go with him.

The young hairstylist from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, started off as a cleaner at a barbershop, went on to style one of Bollywood's rising stars, and today owns a salon in Khar, north west Mumbai.

Amit tells Urvi Parikh just what Tiger Shroff is like.

WATCH Tiger's amazing hair transformation!

How did you start your journey as a hair stylist?

I used to work in a small barbershop in Ratnagiri where I used to sweep and clean the shop so I could learn little skills from the barbers there.

Then, I came to Mumbai to learn.

In Mumbai, I joined a reputed hairstylist, known for styling the biggest Bollywood celebs.

I was learning under him. I got to style celebs.

Slowly and steadily, I started earning in Mumbai and made it a point to save.

From the money I saved, I went to London for an advance hairdressing course.



IMAGE: Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui get their hair styled for Munna Michael. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Yashwant

What was your starting pay?

In Ratnagiri, I used to get a monthly salary of Rs 1,500.

When I shifted to Mumbai, my initial salary was Rs 5,000.

Now after working in the industry for four years, I have my own salon in Khar.

How difficult is it to a 'name' in this industry?

By the grace of God, my journey wasn't difficult.

Once I learned the skill and was confident about it, things started falling into place.

It's all about talent and hard work.



IMAGE: Amit with Tiger Shroff in Manali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Yashwant

How did you meet Tiger Shroff?

I used to work for a salon which used to send hairstylists to shoots.

After Heropanti, Tiger was looking for a new hairstylist and fortunately, I was given the chance to work with him.

My journey with Tiger started with Baaghi and it continues today.

I have styled him for Baaghi 2, Student Of The Year 2 and will be doing many more projects with him.

Tiger's look in Baaghi 2 has become quite popular.

Even though I gave him the haircut, I would like to give credit to (Producer) Sajid Nadiadwala and (Director) Ahmed Khan sir because it was their vision.

They wanted Tiger to look different.

We did a lot of research for his hair and finally narrowed down to his current look.

Tiger had belief in me and that's why we were able to achieve this look.

People are appreciating the look, and that is making me proud.



IMAGE: Celebrating a year of Baaghi in Thailand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Yashwant

You are a part of Tiger's entourage.

I am grateful. Working as a part of Team Tiger is more than a dream.

Tiger keeps his entourage like family.

He doesn't give me the feeling that he is a celebrity since he is so grounded and humble.

How particular is Tiger about his hair?

He believes in his team.

If his team tells him that this will work for him, he trusts us and says yes.

He is always open to new things.

He has amazing hair and is always happy with it.



IMAGE: Amit Yashwant styles Disha Patani's hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Yashwant

Disha Patani and Nidhhi Agarwal also get their hair styled from you.

I keep getting calls for hairstyling from the industry.

Unfortunately because of my work schedule, it becomes difficult to style anyone else on a regular basis.

But given a chance, I would like to work with everyone someday.