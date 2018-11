PIX: Alia, Sara, Kareena party with Karan Johar

Last updated on: November 09, 2018 14:03 IST

KJo's big Diwali bash!

When Karan Johar hosts a party, all of Bollywood lines up at his door.

Which is exactly what happened when he called his friends over for Laxmi Pooja on November 7; his home was filled with Bollywood stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Sara Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor with cousin Aadar Jain.

Soha Ali Khan with Arman Jain.

Soha with husband Kunal Kemmu.

Malaika Arora.

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

Shraddha Kapoor.

Farhan Akhtar.

Kiara Advani.

Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia.

Sophie Choudry.

Pooja Hegde and Karan Thacker.

Kunal Rawal.

Karthik Aaryan.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi's sister Shamiksha Pednekar.

Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur.

Raveena Tandon.

Anil Thadani.

Riteish Deshmukh.

Chunky Pandey.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor with daughter Shanaya.

Sahil Sangha with wife Dia Mirza.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Ayush Sharma.

Anshula Kapoor.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Punit Malhotra.

Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Surily Goel.

Shabina Khan.

Anu Dewan with husband Sunny Dewan.

Kaykasshan Patel.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar