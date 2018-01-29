Pix: Alia-Anushka have got the moves!

January 29, 2018 19:19 IST

They came, danced, clicked selfies and won hearts!

Bollywood's superstars attended the International Customs event held in Mumbai over the weekend.

They made sure to entertain the audiences by dancing, playing games and having a lot of fun.

Ranveer Singh was, of course, the most animated which was not surprising at all!

A look at the pictures.

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma do the Ainvayi ainvayi step (from Band Baaja Baaraat).

Alia and Anushka then play games, pose for selfies, sign autographs and accept souvenirs.

Bappi Lahiri sings while Riteish Deshmukh and Ranveer Singh shake a leg.

Ranveer, the entertainer.

Ranbir Kapoor does the Badtameez dil step (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and happily poses for selfies.

Shah Rukh Khan spreads his charm!

Sushmita Sen enjoys the evening.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were there as well.

Rishi Kapoor is all smiles.

Sukhwinder Singh performs.

Amruta Fadnavis says a few words.

Jackky Bhagnani lends a helping hand to a worried child.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar