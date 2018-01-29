Ready for Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds?

Last updated on: January 29, 2018 16:07 IST

Even as Shahid Kapoor basks in the success of his latest release, Padmaavat, his younger brother Ishaan Khatter is looking forward to the release of his first film.

Ishaan has already bagged a Best Actor award for his debut film, Beyond The Clouds, at the Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey. Directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, the film's music has been composed by A R Rahman. And now, the first posters have released.

This story about a brother and a sister who, in order to help each other, land up in jail will be told in three languages: Hindi, English and Tamil.

Besides Ishaan, Beyond The Clouds also stars Malavika Mohanan.

Incidentally, Kapoor's co-actor in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone had given a looks test for the film but lost out on the role due to her celebrity status.

'It was tough to organise things on the sets with a big star. For one day, we organised auditions with Deepika. I remember it was difficult to manage things as people wanted to meet her and were very curious,' said Majidi at a press conference during IFFI.

A look at the posters:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram