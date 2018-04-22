PIX: Aishwarya, Sonam, Karan Johar at a wedding

April 22, 2018 16:44 IST

It's party time for these stars this weekend.

Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu wed Delh architect Siddharth Bhandari in Mumbai.

Mattu is the CEO of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's fashion brand.

Their friends from the industry put on their designer wear to celebrate the newlyweds.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Bachchans have a close bond with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The designers recently celebrated Jaya's 70th birthday at their home.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

The bride and groom, Saudamini Mattu, Siddharth Bhandari.

Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani.

Dimple Kapadia and daughter Twinkle Khanna.

Sara Ali Khan.

Karan Johar.

The Kapoor sisters: Rhea and Sonam.

Their mother Sunita Kapoor along with Karuna Dhawan, Varun's mom and David's wife.

Bhavna Pandey with friends Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor.

Reema Jain.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Kahkashan Patel.

Tabu.

Siblings Srishti Arya and Goldie Behl with their mom Madhu Behl and Goldie's wife Sonali Bendre.

Rakshanda Khan.

Sikander Kher.

Asha Parekh.

Sisters Pooja Deora and Aarti Shetty.

Sujata Sharma and Romesh Sharma.

Bharat Shah with his wife.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar