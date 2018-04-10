Amitabh-Abhishek's birthday wishes for Jaya

Last updated on: April 10, 2018 15:36 IST

Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 70th birthday on April 9 in quiet fashion, and the men in her life -- Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan -- made sure it was special.

Besides sharing throwback pictures and loving messages on social media, they also headed to a party hosted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

'At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats ; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th .. !!

'She be wife and Mother .. and she be with her progress report

'Feelings and love delivered .. writings of occasion hand written on card .. the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing ..

'Quiet .. still and intimate .. the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by,' Amitabh writes on his blog.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

Jaya soaks in the love from her kids Abhishek and Shweta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

'Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!' the son captions this throwback picture of the gorgeous Jaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

'Birthday girl. #aboutlastnight,' Abhishek writes.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The party saw Sonam Kapoor who starred with Abhishek in Delhi 6.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Her sister Rhea Kapoor drove in with her.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karan Johar shares a close bond with the Bachchans whom he directed in the 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His mum Hiroo Johar was also present.

Amrita Singh, her daughter Sara Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl and Reema Jain were among those who partied with Jaya.