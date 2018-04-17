Deepika, Alia, Ranbir, Varun's day out

Last updated on: April 17, 2018 15:54 IST

Airport spotting and healthy living!

At the airport, outside gyms and at restaurants, that's where your favourite celebs have been spotted on Monday.

Deepika Padukone's shades are so cool!

Disha Patani travels comfortable.

Maniesh Paul sets off on a vacation with wife Sanyukta and kids Yuvaan and Saisha.

Varun Sharma at the airport.

Alia Bhatt steps out of a salon.

Mum Soni Razdan, who accompanied her, posted on Instagram, 'The only way I get to meet my baby these days! Hanging out while she's at the parlour #haircolor #motherdaughter #haha #cantbehelped'

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the doctor's. Hope he has recovered from typhoid.

Sara Ali Khan steps out of the gym.

'Not without my greens' Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps out of a clinic.

Sonam Kapoor at the Mehboob Studios.

Varun Dhawan is back to hitting the gym.

Shraddha Kapoor shoots for an ad.

Shahid Kapoor visits Ekta Kapoor at her home.

Shruti Haasan steps out for lunch.

Radhika Madan calls on Vishal Bhardwaj at his office.

Radhika is part of Vishal's Chhuriyaan, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz.

Sonu Sood in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Mahesh Bhupathi with daughter Saira. Monday was Saira's mommy Lara Dutta's 40th birthday.

Iulia Vantur gets a makeover.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian felicitates Sunny Pawar for his role in Lion with an AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Asia International Award.

Sunny's family -- parents Vasu, Dilip and siblings -- were present.

Tannishtha Chatterjee also starred in Lion.

Vivek Vaswani, SRK's early mentor, at the NSW event.

Khajoor Pe Atke cast -- actor Vinay Pathak, director Harsh Chhaya, actors Manoj Pahwa, Sunita Sengupta, Seema Pahwa and Sanah Kapoor -- at the trailer launch.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar