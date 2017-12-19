Bollywood's WORST Style Moments of 2017

Last updated on: December 19, 2017 18:19 IST

How did Rekha go so wrong?

With professional stylists entering the picture, red carpet boo-boos have scaled down substantially.

But even the most irresistible, impeccable women of Bollywood have bad fashion days.

On that note, Sukanya Verma looks at 2017's worst style moments.

Rekha

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

When you leave the house after a shower in a mad rush but forget to take the towel off your head, Rekha's unfinished look is all kinds of amusing.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

PC's sprawling trench coat dress at the MET gala inspired a surge of hilarious memes likening it to everything from a tent pole to a cup of chai. Full marks to the Quantico star for being such a sport about it.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

We're all for contemporary treatment to the classic sari. But this one looks as though Madhuri's pallu got caught in a table fan right before she stepped on the red carpet.

Sayani Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Remember that famous Kishore Kumar song, Jaate The Japan Pahunch Gaye Cheen Samajh Gaye Na?

Sayani's mismatched ensemble gives us the same vibe.

Kajol

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kajol's fashion game has gone up quite a few notches in the past few years, but there's something frumpy and ill fitting about this fusion outfit that neither compliments her style or shape.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Individually, these pieces would dazzle. But as a colour-exploding ensemble, there's too much going to appreciate Jacqueline's unintentional ode to a Gouldian finch.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Even the lovely Shraddha cannot pull off this awfully crumpled magenta monstrosity.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Deepika is a gift to Bollywood, but does she need to be wrapped in shiny green paper to prove it? A rare misstep for the Piku star.

Vaani Kapoor

When upholstery masquerades as fashion. It looks like Vaani Kapoor is still in a 'Befikre' zone.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Munna Michael actress better have some good explanation for picking nightwear to a preview show.

Esha Gupta

And that's what happens when a sheet of stickers is forced to become a dress.

Swara Bhaskar

What on earth made Swara approve of this paper lantern?