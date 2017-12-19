Bollywood's WORST Style Moments of 2017

How did Rekha go so wrong?
With professional stylists entering the picture, red carpet boo-boos have scaled down substantially.
But even the most irresistible, impeccable women of Bollywood have bad fashion days.
On that note, Sukanya Verma looks at 2017's worst style moments.
Rekha
When you leave the house after a shower in a mad rush but forget to take the towel off your head, Rekha's unfinished look is all kinds of amusing.
Priyanka Chopra
PC's sprawling trench coat dress at the MET gala inspired a surge of hilarious memes likening it to everything from a tent pole to a cup of chai. Full marks to the Quantico star for being such a sport about it.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
We're all for contemporary treatment to the classic sari. But this one looks as though Madhuri's pallu got caught in a table fan right before she stepped on the red carpet.
Sayani Gupta
Remember that famous Kishore Kumar song, Jaate The Japan Pahunch Gaye Cheen Samajh Gaye Na?
Sayani's mismatched ensemble gives us the same vibe.
Kajol
Kajol's fashion game has gone up quite a few notches in the past few years, but there's something frumpy and ill fitting about this fusion outfit that neither compliments her style or shape.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Individually, these pieces would dazzle. But as a colour-exploding ensemble, there's too much going to appreciate Jacqueline's unintentional ode to a Gouldian finch.
Shraddha Kapoor
Even the lovely Shraddha cannot pull off this awfully crumpled magenta monstrosity.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika is a gift to Bollywood, but does she need to be wrapped in shiny green paper to prove it? A rare misstep for the Piku star.
Vaani Kapoor
When upholstery masquerades as fashion. It looks like Vaani Kapoor is still in a 'Befikre' zone.
Nidhhi Agerwal
The Munna Michael actress better have some good explanation for picking nightwear to a preview show.
Esha Gupta
And that's what happens when a sheet of stickers is forced to become a dress.
Swara Bhaskar
What on earth made Swara approve of this paper lantern?
