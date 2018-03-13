Nushrat, Kartik celebrate Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's success

March 13, 2018 13:58 IST

It's party time for the team.

When your movie becomes a hit, you *must* celebrate!

The cast and crew of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety celebrated the film's success.

Nushrat Bharucha, 'Sweety' in the film.

Kartik Aaryan, her co-star, with his mummy Pragati Tiwari.

Omkar Kapoor was part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which starred Kartik and Nushrat.

Ishita Raj Sharma, also a part of PKP2, looks stunning in red.

Sonnalli Seygall.

Huma Qureshi.

Divya Khosla Kumar.

Nora Fatehi.

Sana Khan.

Director Luv Ranjan with producers Bhushan Kumar and Ankur Garg.

Bhushan gifts his director a Mercedes!

Three out of Luv Ranjan's four films -- the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu... -- have been hits. All the films have starred Kartik and Nushrat.

Nikkhil Advani and Milap Zaveri.

Bhushan and Nikkhil are co-producing a thriller, which Milap will direct, starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

Distributor Anil Thadani.

SKTKS actor, Sunny Singh.

Krishan Kumar with daughter Tishaa.

Hate Story 4 actress Ihana Dhillon.

Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid, starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, releases on March 16.

Director/producer/writer Subhash Kapoor.

Film-maker Anees Bazmee.

Kedernath Director Abhishek Kapoor.

Director Mohit Suri.

Anu Malik.

Comedian Sunil Pal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar