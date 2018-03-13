Going for a party? Tips from Bollywood

March 13, 2018 09:39 IST

Here's some sexy, stylish, inspiration.

Whether it's a success bash, a festive gathering, a wedding or a birthday celebration, nobody gives us greater wardrobe goals than B-Town celebs.

Want to look like one of those glittering, glamorous, movie stars at the next party you're invited to?

Sukanya Verma guides you to sexy, stylish, Bolly inspiration:

Priyanka Chopra



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee may have been under the weather to attend Hollywood's biggest party, but we don't doubt the sparkling star's ability to be the belle of any ball.

Sonakshi Sinha



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram

Attention seeking just got super easy in this modern-day LBD or latex bomb dress as Sonakshi aptly describes it.

Varun Dhawan



Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/ Instagram

Cool without being too casual, dressy without being too formal -- Varun finds a sweet spot between dandy and dapper.

Malaika Arora



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Diamonds may be a girl's best friends, but that's how you do gold.

Alia Bhatt



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Say bye-bye to velvet, zardozi and embrace spring like the lovely Alia, radiating a romantic, youthful vibe, in her pastel pink, floral lehenga.

Disha Patani



Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/ Instagram

The svelte Baaghi 2 star demonstrates the LBD's timeless appeal in party-wear classics.

Ayushmann Khurrana



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram

The Bareilly Ki Barfi dude shows off what wonders a well-tailored jacket can do.

Tamannaah



Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah/ Instagram

Can't pick between desi or Western? Go the Tamannaah way and pick a red-hot fusion number and accessorise it with a piece of statement jewellery.

Sidharth Malhotra



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram

Smart casuals thy name is Sidharth Malhotra.

Whether he's painting the town red in denim, linens, camo or tux -- the Aiyaary hunk never hits a false note as far as clothes go.

Pooja Hegde



Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/ Instagram

Some go for glitter. Some opt for monochrome. Pooja Hegde blends both and the results are rather groovy.

Parineeti Chopra



Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram

The Golmaal Again star cleans up nice in old Hollywood vintage waves and a sharp, structured frock. What's not to love?

Jacqueline Fernandez



Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Never hurts to flaunt the versatile sari with a little bit of sauce and oomph.

Ranveer Singh



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Standing out from the crowd is Ranveer's thing. Embrace purple head to toe and it could be yours too.

Kriti Sanon



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Looks like the leggy lady is ready to hit town and let her hair down in thigh-high slits and halter-neck outfit.

Yami Gautam



Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

It's possible to look super slick in something other than all black too. We've got a dazzling Yami Gautam for proof.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

How to party like a power couple? Start by colour-coordinating like Bachchan and biwi.