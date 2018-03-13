Guess who's romancing Sonam Kapoor?

March 13, 2018 11:27 IST

Make way for Bollywood's next superstar!

Dulquer Salmaan makes his Bollywood debut with The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Dulquer -- whose father Mammootty is a Malayalam movie superstar -- is already a heart-throb in the South, and known for hits like O Kaadhal Kanmani, Bangalore Days and Kammatipaadam.

The Zoya Factor -- based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller -- tells the story of Zoya Solanki, a Rajput girl who meets the Indian cricket team through her job at an ad agency and ends up becoming their lucky charm in the World Cup.

Tere Bin Laden Director Abhishek Sharma will wield the megaphone. Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films will produce The Zoya Factor, which releases on April 5, 2019.