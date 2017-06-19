My Daddy Strongest! Bollywood celebrates Father's Day

Last updated on: June 19, 2017 18:43 IST

Bollywood's daddies show off their real superstars... and they look supercute!

Fathers are always special to their children.

And since there's a day to celebrate them, they know how to make it even more special.

Bollywood's superstars celebrated Father's Day by posting amazing pictures of their kids.

Aamir Khan shares a picture with his beautiful daughter Ira.

Aamir with his sons, Junaid and Azad.

Akshay Kumar shares a photograph with his son Aarav and captions it, 'Every day is a #FathersDay if you have a son like that :) #MakingMemories ‬#blessed.'







Arshad Warsi's children Zeke and Zene's gift to him made 'Circuit' emotional.

'This #FathersDay could not have been more special. Zene, Zeke and @mariagorettiz you guys , have just put together the sweetest times, can't get enough of the memory box. Thank you for making me feel like the best Dada. #ReinventMemories.'

Hrithik Roshan decodes this pictures with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan for us:

'Him: '....and don't worry dad's totally cool with it. He said so.' Me: What. #deerinheadlights #becarefulwhatyouagreeto.'

'According to them, anything can be a trampoline if you try hard enough,' Hrithik says about this picture.





'Some superheros don't wear capes. Proud to be this one's father. Happy fathers day,' Emraan Hashmi captions pictures of him and his son Ayaan.





This is such an adorable candid capture of the duo.





Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh shares a message for daddy Riteish on behalf of her sons Riaan and Rahyl and their pet dog, Flash.

'Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that's because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as "Our Baba".. #Wegotreallucky... Love you R and R and Flash.'





The newest daddy in town has already got himself the 'strongest' certificate.

Karan Johar shares a Father's day post, which reads: 'A father is just a mother in denial....he too wants to nurture..to hug..to hold..he was taught not to...let's change that..#HappyFathersDay.'

Tusshar Kapoor spends a day monkeying around in the gym with little Laksshya.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a picture of her son Viaan with husband Raj Kundra and writes, 'The best thing about waiting so long for you in Life ..our Son got the best Daddy in the whole world.Happy Father's Day @rajkundra9.'