Like Akshay Kumar's Kesari look? Vote!

January 05, 2018 13:19 IST

Akshay Kumar tries something new, yet again!

Akshay Kumar tries on a new look for Kesari, his new film which began shooting on Friday, January 5.

'Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this,' Akshay wrote as he shared the look on Instagram.

'Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always.'

Karan Johar, who is producing the movie (his first with Akshay), added: 'Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings.'

Anurag Singh, who has directed Diljit Dosanjh in some Punjabi hits, will direct the movie.

