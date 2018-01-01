rediff.com

Guess who this actress is!

January 01, 2018 09:10 IST

Test your gyaan right here!

She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood film.

She's been making waves recently for being the rumoured beau of a young superstar.

And she's a mum!

Can you guess who she is from this Instagram picture?

 

Tags: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood
 

