Kids love Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani visited the sets of the dance reality show, DID Little Masters, Season 8.
Dishu and Tigga danced with the kids and gave them a duet performance.
The kids just didn't couldn't get enough of Tigga!
Disha flashes her lovely smile.
Chitrangda Singh is a judge on the show.
That's how the kids greeted the Baaghi 2 actors.
And they all want to greet Tiger!
The actors perform.
The couple lost in the dance.
The kids join in.
The judges -- Siddharth Anand, Chitrangda and Marzi Pestonji -- with Tigga and Dishu.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
