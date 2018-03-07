rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kalki, Kriti, Pulkit watch 3 Storeys

Kalki, Kriti, Pulkit watch 3 Storeys

March 07, 2018 14:16 IST

The film releases this week...

A special screening of 3 Storeys was held at Sunny Super Sound, a preview theatre in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Cast, crew, and their friends, made sure to attend.

 

Kalki Koechlin.

 

Co-producer Priya Sreedharan and Ritesh Sidwani with Director Arjun Mukerjee and actors Ankit Rathi, Aisha Ahmed, Masumeh Makhija, Pulkit Samrat.

 

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit's costar from Veerey Ki Wedding.

 

Aisha brings sexy back!

 

Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma, Pulkit's Fukrey co-stars.

 

Dino Morea rides his way to the screening.

 

Tannishtha Chatterjee.

 

Rukhsar Rehman.

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi made her debut with Titli.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi was a part of the Web series, Inside Edge.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Pulkit, Storeys, Veerey Ki Wedding, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shivani Raghuvanshi
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use