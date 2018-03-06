Kangana Mental Hai Kya?

March 06, 2018 12:46 IST

Just what was Kangana Ranaut doing last night?

Playing a queen obviously suits Kangana Ranaut.

Days after she landed in Mumbai after shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the actress was sighted at Mumbai's Olive restaurant and she looked like a million bucks!

She was spending time with her latest collaborator Ekta Kapoor, who will produce her new film Mental Hai Kya. The film will co-star Kangana's Queen co-worker, Rajkummar Rao.

Wearing a sexy black dress and boots, Kangana let her expressions do all the talking.

Ekta Kapoor puts on a blue jumpsuit.

Like Kangana's look in the film's poster?

Mental Hai Kya is written by Kanika Dhillon and will be directed by Telugu director Prakash Kovelamudi who last made Size Zero.

Rajkummar's look in the thriller.

'Crazy is the new normal', Rajkummar writes on Instagram.

Kangana gives the white swimsuit a whole new meaning.

Will the Kangana-Rajkummar partnership give us another lovely movie? Let's wait and watch.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar