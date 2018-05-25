Is Sara Ali Khan in trouble?

Last updated on: May 25, 2018 15:48 IST

Is Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor upset with her?

Sara Ali Khan, who is yet to see her first film release, may be mired in some controversy.

Sara -- Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter -- was to make her big Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Workshops were held, the shoot began and Sara's first look from the film was released.

Then Abhishek, who is also producing the film, had a fallout with co-producer Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment, over the release date.

Since the film was stalled, Sara went ahead and signed Simmba.

That film is to be directed by Rohit Shetty, produced by Karan Johar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Now that Simmba was to be her first film, Sara's debut just got bigger.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Screwvala stepped in as co-producer for Kedarnath and it looked like the stalemate was over.

It got a new release date -- November 30 -- and things were back on track.

Abhishek reportedly wanted Sara's dates in June for the shoot, but the agency managing the actress allotted the dates to Simmba, the shooting for which begins on June 6 and will go on till July.

Abhishek met Saif Ali Khan and a couple of days ago father and daughter were spotted outside the director's office.

Some reports claim Guy In The Sky Productions Pvt Ltd, Abhishek's production company, has sent Sara a legal notice over the date issues.