PIX: Rekha, Sunny, Abhishek at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch

Last updated on: January 19, 2018 10:15 IST

What a starry evening this is!

Dabboo Ratnani launched his celebrity calendar with much fanfare at the J W Marriott hotel in Mumbai on January 17.

Amitabh Bachchan, who always features on the calendar, was supposed to launch the calendar. Unfortunately, he had to bow out because of a shoulder and back injury.

Son Abhishek took the stage instead.

While we missed some of the A-listers on the calendar, here's looking at the starry guests at the event.

Sunny Leone admires her picture as husband Daniel Weber looks on. Myrah Ratnani, Dabboo's daughter, approves.

Abhishek Bachchan poses in front of his gorgeous wife's picture. He's accompanied by Dabboo's kids Shivaan, Kiara, Myrah.

WATCH Abhishek launch Dabboo's calendar.

Surveen Chawla, who recently posted her wedding pix on Instagram.

Anupam Kher with Ranchi Diaries co-actor Soundarya Sharma.

Pooja Bedi and daughter Alia.

Rekha goofs around with Dabboo Ratnani.

Siddhanth Kapoor, Shraddha's bro, with Luv Sinha, Sonakshi's bro.

Vindoo Dara Singh with wife Dina Umarova.

Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan.

Pravin Dabbas with wife Preeti Jhangiani.

Vikas Bhalla with wife Punita Chopra.

Vishal Malhotra with wife Rashi.

Tanaaz Irani with husband Bakhtiyaar Irani.

Aamir Ali with wife Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Ashmit Patel who recently got engagedto Mahek Chahal.

Marc Robinson with a friend.

Kailash and Aarti Surendranath with Karuna Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's mother.

Anushka Dandekar and Karan Kundra.

Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta and Gautam Gulati.

Choreographer duo Caesar-Bosco.

Brothers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant with Reshma, Sulaiman's wife.

Pankaj and Farida Udhas.

Sanjay and Zarine Khan.

WATCH: The stars arrive.

Singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla and Miss World Manushi Chillar.

Pooja Chopra and Evelyn Sharma.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Poonam Dhillon.

Anjana Sukhani and Sonal Chauhan.

Producer Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh and jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan.

Vivaan Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Gulshan Grover.

Casting caliph Mukesh Chabbra and composer Himesh Reshammiya.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar. Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com