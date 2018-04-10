Has Varun quit acting and become a cook?

Last updated on: April 10, 2018 16:24 IST

No, no, Varun has no plans of doing that just yet :)

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu play students of hotel management in October, which releases Friday, April 13.

Banita, Varun and Director Shoojit Sircar went across to the Holiday Inn to promote October in an unusual way.

B, V and S made rounds of the kitchen, the cleaning area, the linen room, the laundry room and the staff canteen.

Scenes from what seems a fun day. For Varun and Shoojit, at least.

Varun slices some zucchini.

Varun and Banita at the Holiday Inn.

Varun shows off a Minions cake.

More cakes on display.

Is that the first time Varun has cut a tomato?

Shoojit takes over, as Varun takes a phone break.

Voila! You have a tomato sandwich.

Not enough tomatoes in it? Shoojit cuts some more.

A selfie with the chefs.

The action shifts to the linen room.

Varun irons a shirt.

The laundry room.

A lunch break for the team.

Varun, Banita and Shoojit play some carrom before calling it a day.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar