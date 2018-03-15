'Happy birthday, Alia,' from the Bhatts

Last updated on: March 15, 2018 14:14 IST

Touching birthday wishes from the family!

Alia has turned 25, and the Bhatts are celebrating!

The actress, who is shooting for Brahmastra abroad, has a lot of birthday wishes on social media.

But the most special wishes come from her family.

Mum Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and dad Mahesh Bhatt took to Instagram to share their wishes and some adorable pictures.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

'On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed,' Soni Razdan writes.

'I had no idea what the name meant then.

'It was many years later that I found out it means 'exalted'. And that you most certainly are.

'A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream.

'Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name.

'On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact.

'Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don't lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it's that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion.

'Wish we were with you today... Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always ... Mama.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

'25 years ago today, I was just moseying along, minding my own business, when my life changed forever,' Shaheen writes.

'Alia, Aloo, Bob -- My friend, my companion, my personal defence lawyer, my most tireless cheerleader, my paranoid caretaker, witness to all my highs and lows, partner in random midnight hysterics and co-cat parent -- I'm so lucky to have you as my sister and I'm so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be.'

'Thank you for being you.'

'Happy Birthday my beautiful girl.'

'P.S. I love you so much it hurts.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Bhatt/Instagram

'Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy Birthday Alia,' Mahesh Bhatt posts.