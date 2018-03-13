Meet Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya

March 13, 2018 12:55 IST

Filminess runs in her family!

Shanaya -- Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter -- already lives the star life.

She has been spotted at parties, screenings and at various dos on social media.

She has an amazing dress sense and looks totally Bollywood ready.

Of course, that's if she wants that.

Here's a look at Shanaya, through amazing pictures shared by her parents on Instagram.

Shanaya turned 18 last November.

Looking stunning in Seema Khan's lilac lehenga with red sequin applique flowers.

Daddy can't believe his daughter is growing up so fast!

Looking absolutely stunning at cousin Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala's wedding.

Cousins get together! Celebrating Janhvi Kapoor's birthday with Sonam, Rhea, Khushi, Jahaan, Anshula and Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha (seated, left).

Suhana -- Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter -- is one of Shanaya's dearest friends.

An adorable pic with her parents.

What dad says about her shopping: 'She is so happy when she's shopping thank god she likes high street shopping, but i love it when she's happy.'

With chachu Anil Kapoor and cousin Rhea.

A throwback picture: Shanaya and her brother Jahaan.

Shanaya shares her birthday with SRK.

Ananya -- Chunky and Bhavana Panday's daughter -- is a close friend.

Like this Seema Khan outfit?

Getting the perfect selfie.

Enjoying Lola's Cupcakes in London with Jahaan.

That's Sonam and Shanaya!

Shanaya aces her airport style.

Along with every other style!

A daredevil since childhood.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram, Maheep Kapoor/Instagram, Seema Khan/Instagram