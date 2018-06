June 16, 2018 12:56 IST

Test your filmi gyaan!

She made her debut with a television series, Kahin To Hoga.

She also appeared on the reality dance show, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena with cricketer S Sreesanth.

She is a well known star in Punjabi cinema.

Can you guess who she is, from this pic shot at the GQ awards?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com