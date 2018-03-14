Ekta Kapoor has a brand new show for you

March 14, 2018 13:43 IST

Telly folk step out to watch ;Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

Alt Balaji's new show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will start streaming from March 16.

Starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain and Manraj Singh, it is directed by Anil V Kumar and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shristi Behl.

It has been written by Neena Gupta who gave us the beautiful serial Saans among others.

A special screening was held for the cast and their friends from the television industry.

Ekta Kapoor.

Mona Singh.

Gurdeep Kohli.

Ronit Roy.

Pooja Banerjee and Palak Jain.

Manraj Singh.

Shrishti Behl.

Shraddha Arya.

Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Karan Patel with wife Ankita.

Pooja Gor with Raj Singh Arora.

Siddhant Karnick with wife Megha Gupta.

Suchitra Pillai with daughter Annika Kjeldsen.

Gaurav Gera.

Sharad Malhotra.

Vikas Gupta.

Ravi Kishan.

The cast of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain with co-producer Ekta Kapoor.