Do Ranveer-Alia make a GREAT jodi? VOTE!

February 12, 2018 14:40 IST

They've got our vote. Have they got yours?

Ranveer Singh teams up with Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, and they're working really hard to look good together.

Based on the lives of street rappers, the love story will release on Valentine's Day 2019.

We love their look in the film, and we already know they share great chemistry (check out those Make My Trip ads).

Do *you* think they have make a FAB jodi? Do tell us in the poll below!

 

Do Ranveer-Alia make a great jodi? VOTE!

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Tags: Ranveer-Alia, Ranveer Singh, VOTE, Zoya Akhtar, Alia Bhatt
 

